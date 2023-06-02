Home Movies

"She Said" (R, 2 hours, 9 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) This revealing and meaningful drama takes on a recent episode in history in which boots-on-the-ground New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), who are far from glamorous in their typical reporter taste in clothing and hairstyles, investigate the horrific, painstakingly hidden record of harassment and mistreatment of women in Hollywood by Harvey Weinstein, which helped launch the #MeToo movement and changed the conversation around sexual assault. With Patricia Clarkson; directed by Maria Schrader.

"Grandpa Was an Emperor" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, Apple TV) A uniquely captivating documentary that that follows Yeshi Kassa, great-granddaughter of Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, as she seeks to discover what happened to her closest relatives during a coup of 1974 when, while Yeshi and her older sister were thousands of miles away in a British boarding school, her great-grandfather was deposed by a revolution, setting off a chain of events that would put her parents and siblings in grave danger. Directed by Constance Marks.

"Top Five" (R, 1 hour, 42 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) Chris Rock directs and stars in this raunchy comedy about celebrity's good and bad sides in which he plays comedian-turned-movie star Andre Allen who, while in New York promoting his new film, keeps encountering less-than-savory characters from his past. With Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, J.B. Smoove, Annaleigh Ashford.

"Parasite" (R, 2 hours, 12 minutes, Max) The first foreign film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards for 2019 tells the sometimes disturbing and always thought-provoking story of the grifter Kim family who insinuate themselves into the wealthy Park family in South Korea, with surprising results. With Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-Kyun; directed by Bong Joon Ho. Subtitled.

"Burden of Proof" (not rated, 1 hour, 30-minute episodes, Max) This unsettling HBO Original four-part true-crime docuseries, shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada over seven years, concerns Stephen Pandos' efforts to discover what happened to his sister Jennifer Pandos, who disappeared in 1987 at the age of 15, which leads him to suspect his parents were involved in Jennifer's disappearance. With Wade Hunt Williams, Kim Winter Mako, Savannah Bruffey; directed by Cynthia Hill.

"Aloners" (not rated, 1 hour, 31 minutes, On Demand) A subtle vision of loneliness is portrayed via Jina (Gong Seung-Yeon), the top employee at a call center, who has shut out the world beyond her headset; she lives alone, eats alone, sleeps alone, and her cellphone is her constant companion. When one day she's tasked with training a friendly and naive new hire (Jeong Da-eun), her icy armor is threatened. With Seo Hyun-woo, Gong Seung-Yeon, Jeong-hak Park; written and directed by: Hong Seong-eun. In Korean with English subtitles.