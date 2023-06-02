Hooks score two in the ninth to snap 1-1 tie

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi scored two runs in the top of the ninth to snap a 1-1 tie and the Hooks claimed a 3-1 win over Northwest Arkansas in front of a paid attendance of 6,143 on Thursday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Much of the crowd was in town for the Walmart shareholders' meeting.

The Hooks (23-25) rallied against Northwest Arkansas reliever Yefri Del Rosario (3-2) in the ninth. Rosario gave up two runs without allowing a hit in an inning of work. He walked two and both runners crossed the plate.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields was pleased with the work of Northwest Arkansas starter Andrew Hoffman, who allowed a run on four hits over six innings. But Corpus Christi took full advantage of walks by Naturals pitchers.

"I thought it was a well-pitched game, both sides," Shields said. "I thought Hoffman was very good. I thought he had a good slider and mixed in some change-ups and located his fastball. I thought he threw the ball very well. We walked four and three of them scored. When you're not swinging the bats, they come back to bite you and it did.

"We had a chance in the ninth. Just couldn't get it done. We just need to keep hitting the ball hard especially with runners in scoring position because we've struggled mightily in the last 12 games [in those situations]."

Corpus Christi started the top of the ninth with back-to-back walks. The Hooks scored on a fielder's choice and pushed the lead to 3-1 on J.C. Correa's sacrifice fly. Northwest Arkansas got two on thanks to walks in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't push across a run.

The Naturals (19-29) have struggled offensively, scoring six runs on Wednesday that equaled the total for the last five games combined. They managed a run on just four hits a day later.

Hooks reliever Adrian Chaidez (1-2) picked up the win. He allowed a run in 4 innings, struck out 3 and walked 2.

Corpus Christi got on top 1-0 in the top of the fourth as Joey Loperfido drew a one-out walk, moved to second on Shay Whitcomb's single to right field. He scored on Colin Barber's double down the right-field line.

The Naturals threatened when Greyson Jenista tripled into the right-center field gap with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. But Hooks starter Colton Gordon got Dillan Shrum to fly out near the right field line to end the inning.

Naturals starter Andrew Hoffman struck out Chad Stevens to end the inning and strand runners at second and third.

Northwest Arkansas tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth as shortstop Morgan McCullough led off the inning with a solo home run off Chaidez. McCullough led the Naturals offense, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Naturals threatened in the seventh as Jorge Bonifacio singled and Jake Means reached on catcher's interference. The runners moved to second and third on Jenista's slow ground ball. But Shrum struck out to end the inning.