Timothy Bliefnick, 40, of Quincy, Ill., once a contestant on the TV game show "Family Feud" whose questions included what was the biggest mistake he made at his wedding, was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife.

Patricia MacIntosh of Michigan won a 2-1 appeals court decision allowing her lawsuit to go forward against a then-county commissioner who flashed a rifle over a video conference as she urged a public statement opposing anti-government militia groups.

Min Jian Guan, 63, of San Francisco faces 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of killing his 79-year-old roommate with a baseball bat in an attack that was partially captured on Zoom and witnessed by a person participating in a virtual class with the victim.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service carrier when the assailant's mail delivery was suspended because of an aggressive dog at his home.

Scott Walters of Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis had his prayers answered when police recovered a stolen truck and most of its cargo of 2,000 90-year-old organ pipes that were headed for restoration.

Jason Cuomo, a circuit judge in Hancock County, W.Va., rejected age as a mitigating factor as he sentenced a teenager to consecutive 40-year prison terms in the fatal shootings of his mother and sister, telling the defendant, "I want to remind you that your sister was 15 at the time you murdered her."

Lee Hsien Loong, prime minister of Singapore, said "I feel fine" after testing positive for covid-19 less than two weeks after recovering from a bout with the virus, a rebound that doctors told him happens 5-10% of the time.

Alastair James of Air New Zealand said "it's simple, it's voluntary and ... you'll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently every time" as the national airline asks passengers to step on a scale before boarding an international flight to help recalibrate average weights.

Miriam Stephens, owner of the bakery Taste by Spellbound in Avon, Conn., recounted on Instagram how 60 cupcakes were devoured, with an employee stumbling upon the scene and "we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling, 'There's a bear in [the] garage!'"