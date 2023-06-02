Jury finds former Little Rock football standout guilty on 2 counts of sex trafficking

A federal jury on Friday found a former Little Rock prep and college football star guilty of two counts of sex trafficking.

Deonte Womack, 48, was found guilty of the two charges after four women testified on Thursday.

“Today, the jury simultaneously affirmed the prosecution of sex traffickers who seek to profit from the sale of people and the inherent value of the victims of sex trafficking,” U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said in a statement. “Sex trafficking destroys lives, and preventing and prosecuting sex trafficking and other crimes against the most vulnerable in our community is a priority in the Eastern District of Arkansas.”

A 1993 graduate of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Womack was a star running back for Southern Methodist University in the mid-1990s. He led the Mustangs to wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1995, 1996 and 1997, including a 212-yard performance in 1997 when SMU beat Arkansas 31-9.



