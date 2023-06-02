Lineman looking for a fun visit

June will be action packed with the University of Arkansas football program hosting numerous official visitors, but none will compare in size to massive junior 4-star offensive lineman Jac'Qawn McRoy.

McRoy, 6-8, 350 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, has more than 20 scholarship offers with official visits set for Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Oregon.

He's expected to visit Ole Miss this weekend, Arkansas on June 9-11, Kentucky on June 16-18 and Oregon on June 23-25. McRoy has visited the Hogs several times, including last summer, the Alabama game on Oct. 1 and in January.

"I really know everything about the schools, like all the four schools I'm taking officials to, so I just want to go there and have fun, get to know everybody," said McRoy of Arkansas.

Learning more about branding and name, image and likeness possibilities will also be on his agenda while visiting the Hogs.

McRoy's attraction to Arkansas is helped by Coach Sam Pittman's background as an offensive line coach along with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy's experience of tutoring linemen his size.

"First off Coach Pitt, he likes O-linemen," McRoy said. "He was an O-line coach before he was the head coach, so it's kind of a big plus. He's just a good guy all around from whI've seen. Coach Kennedy is a nice guy as well. Knows football, knows how to coach guys my size. Most of his O-line is about my height."

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits in Alabama, is also actively pursuing McRoy. ESPN rates McRoy a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 57 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

Arkansas' first commitment for the 2024 class, Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., is often seen on Twitter recruiting other prospects to Fayetteville. McRoy is one of Henderson's targets.

"He wants me to come," McRoy said. "I'm still thinking about it."

Henderson, who picked the Hogs over more than 40 scholarship offers, is rated a 4-star prospect by three major recruiting services, including ESPN, who rates him the No. 18 defensive end and No. 114 recruit in the nation.

McRoy said he and Henderson played AAU basketball together during middle school.

"I knew him before we started when we started blowing up in football," McRoy said. "We played AAU together before all this. We both use to suck but you could tell we were football players."

His college decision should happen soon after his visit to Oregon.

"I'll make it June 30th or July 1st," McRoy said. "I'm going to try and do it my school once the principal clears [it]."