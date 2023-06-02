LIVE Music: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors play Rogers, Blues Party in Eureka Springs

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors bring their "Find Your People" tour to the Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers on Sunday. Dawson Hollow opens the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$49.50. See railyardlive.com for more details.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors release their ninth album, "Strangers No More," June 7. Holcomb is joined by his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums) and Ian Miller (keys). Other collaborators on the album are Ketch Secor from Old Crow Medicine Show and Natalie Hemby.

ELSEWHERE

Auralai performs at 7 p.m. today at at Bike Rack Brewing in Bentonville for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series. Lawn chairs welcome. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

The Eureka Springs Blues Party continues at multiple locations downtown. Marcia Ball and Ray Wylie Hubbard perform at at 7:30 p.m. today at The Auditorium. Performances by Earl & Them, Buddy Shute Trio, King Cabbage Brass Band, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band and so many more. eurekaspringsbluesparty.com

Dandelion Heart and Charlie Mellinger Band with Samantha Hunt happens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Oreo Blue and Green Acres perform at 8 p.m. today and Maggie Rose with Paul McDonald happens at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

The Anat Cohen Trio performs "Brazil and Beyond" for the annual Jazz in Bloom concert hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022.

C4 Clarinet Quartet performs all women composers including American composers including Amy Beach and Florence Price at 6 p.m. June 8 in the contemporary galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art.

