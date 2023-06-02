Man charged in theft of vending machine

HOT SPRINGS -- A probationer was arrested Saturday night after he was accused of stealing a soft drink machine from a local hotel by telling employees he was a repairman taking the machine in for servicing.

Randolph Allen Maddra Jr., 46, of Malvern was taken into custody shortly before 9:30 p.m. and charged with a felony count of theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Maddra was later released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear on July 11 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Hot Springs police officer Matthew Maughan responded to Comfort Inn & Suites, 3627 Central Ave., regarding a theft that occurred the night before.

Maughan spoke to the hotel manager, 31, who stated a man had stolen the hotel's soft drink machine, valued at $1,900, after telling employees he was taking it in for repairs. He then loaded the machine onto a trailer pulled by a silver Toyota 4Runner and left.

The manager called the soft drink company to see about getting a loaner while they worked on the machine and was informed there was no work order for the machine and they had not sent anyone to pick it up.

He checked the hotel's surveillance camera to obtain images of the man and his vehicle and was able to locate Maddra on Facebook from a company logo on the back window of the 4Runner, police said. He contacted Maddra and told him to bring the machine back and he agreed, police said.

Officers spoke with Maddra at the hotel after he brought the machine back, and he made a spontaneous statement about taking it, police said. He was taken into custody and put in Maughan's car to be taken to jail.

After being read his rights, Maddra stated he never took the machine off the trailer and never tried to enter it "at any time," police said.

Officers said they reviewed the security footage and confirmed it was Maddra seen loading the machine on a black trailer being pulled by a silver 2003 Toyota 4Runner which they were also able to identify.