100 years ago

June 2, 1923

The new business home of Whitney Harb, Ford dealer, Third and Orange streets, was opened last night with a "party," which several thousand people of Little Rock and North Little Rock attended. Lonnie Watts ... won the Ford Touring car given away by Mr. Harb. ... A motion picture, "A Trip Through the Ford Plant," was shown. Five hundred unbreakable miniature iron Fords were given to the children. Music and dancing were the closing features of the program.

50 years ago

June 2, 1973

MONTICELLO -- A Little Rock man has been charged with grand larceny in the theft of more than 200 men's suits reported stolen from Pfeifer-Blass department stores at Little Rock. Many of the suits were sold at Monticello, the police said. Two members of the coaching staff at the University of Arkansas at Monticello were questioned and warrants were issued for searches of their home, one investigator said. ... A number of Monticello residents reportedly bought some of the goods. They have turned in suits at the sheriff's office, sources said. More than 200 of the suits reported stolen have been sold here, according to Jerry Melton of Dermott, an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Division of the State Police.

25 years ago

June 2, 1998

The legendary steamboat Delta Queen is plying the Arkansas River a fifth-straight year, with Pine Bluff, North Little Rock, Petit Jean State Park and Fort Smith as ports of call. In its wake, the stern-wheeler is buoying waterborne tourism and making a few waves in local economies, travel experts said Monday. ... The Delta Queen is the oldest and smallest of three scheduled overnight sternwheelers cruising the nation's waterways and the only one operating on the Arkansas River. The 174-passenger steamboat spent much of Monday anchored in North Little Rock after an early-morning arrival from Fort Smith. Its arrival concluded a seven-day cruise that began at Memphis on the Mississippi River, with stops last week in Pine Bluff, North Little Rock, and Petit Jean en route to Fort Smith.

10 years ago

June 2, 2013

BLACKTON -- Richard Butler Jr. is in mourning. For the past seven years, he and a business partner have poured love, sweat and cash into restoring a three-story plantation home that's stood for more than 140 years in a rural Monroe County field just off U.S. 49. But a fire swept it all away last week, turning the dream project into a pile of debris and ash. ... It took firefighters from the East Monroe County Volunteer Fire Department 15 minutes or more to get to the house Monday because they were more than 10 miles away. By then, there was little that could be done to save the house. The fire likely started in an attic electrical breaker box in the rear of the house, Butler said.