Outdoor briefs: Climb the stairs, catch a catfish

No license required

Arkansas' free fishing weekend begins at noon on Friday and runs through Sunday. Residents or nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during this time.

All other regulations such as daily limits and catch-and-release areas apply.

See birds at sanctuary

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Betty Hinshaw Bird Sanctuary in Springdale. The sanctuary is at 2150 Washington County Road 84. The trip will be one mile of hiking around a former farm pasture on flat but uneven ground. A representative of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will lead the trip.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Contact trip leader Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com, (479) 530-9084 for more information.

Walk explores Bentonville

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to a walk on Saturday in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The routes consist of greenway trails, gently rolling park land and scenic neighborhoods.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Park sets fishing derby

Devil's Den State Park will host a fishing derby for kids, as well as the annual Bat-O-Rama event, on Saturday.

The fishing derby is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the park's small lake. Bat-O-Rama includes three programs. Happy bat homes is from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the pavilion near the swimming pool. A general program about bats is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the visitor center audio visual room. A program on white nose syndrome is from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. at the amphitheater on the west side of the park.

For information, call (479) 761-3325.

Stair climb sees new features

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Catch a channel 'cat

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish at urban ponds and lakes in the region and around the state for spring and summer fishing. The daily limit at these lakes is three catfish.

Area lakes stocked are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Shaw Family Park pond in Springdale, Van Buren Municipal Pond, Wells and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Carol Ann Cross pond in Fort Smith was stocked with channel catfish in April. Lake Atalanta in Rogers was last stocked with catfish in September 2022.

Go for the slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/granslam to get a sticker.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwaonline.com.