Police ID men involved in deadly LR shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified the man shot dead at an apartment complex late Monday and said a prosecutor was determining whether the killing was justified.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. at the Fair Oaks apartments at 9600 W. 36th St. located Dantas Evins, 30, of Little Rock and a 17-year-old boy shot, a police report stated.

The two were taken to an area hospital, where Evins died of his wounds.

Detectives identified Antonio Holden, 32, of Little Rock as involved in the shooting, but he does not face any charges. A prosecutor is reviewing the case file to determine whether the shooting was justified or if Holden will face criminal charges, police said.

Holden had prior unrelated warrants and was arrested and held in the Pulaski County jail on those charges Thursday, an online inmate roster showed.

The report indicates that the two men lived in the apartment complex. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said he couldn't offer any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

It is unknown whether the wounded teen knew the other two men, the report stated.