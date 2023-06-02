Sections
Prairie Grove man convicted of rape

by Ron Wood | Today at 9:50 a.m.
Douglas Wayne Black


FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was convicted of three counts of rape by a Washington County Circuit Court jury Thursday, according to prosecutors.

The jury recommended 25 years on each count.

Douglas Wayne Black, 32, was sentenced to a total of 50 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Lindsay ran two of the sentences consecutively and the third one concurrently.

Prosecutors charged Black with raping a juvenile victim three times between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 25, 2020, according to court documents.


