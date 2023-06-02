Sections of I-30 to close in LR, Saline County

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing some ramps in downtown Little Rock and lanes in Saline County along the Interstate 30 corridor, it announced.

The I-30 to Interstate 630 westbound ramp and the southbound on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be shut down at 10 p.m. today as ARDOT works to complete the ramp structure.

The ramps will reopen at noon on Saturday.

"To access I-630 westbound, I-30 westbound traffic will take Exit 139A to Roosevelt Road, take the northbound frontage road to I-30 eastbound, and use Exit 139B to return to I-630 westbound," according to a department news release. "To access I-30 westbound, southbound frontage road traffic will take 9th Street east to College Street and head south to Roosevelt Road; traffic will use the southbound frontage road to return to I-30 westbound."

Further southwest, work to expand I-30 in Saline County will require "periodic overnight lane closures" between U.S. 70 at Exit 111 and Sevier Street in Benton at Exit 116. These closures will take place throughout the month of June.

"Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning," the release read. "Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work."

ARDOT warned that the areas near the planned work sites in Saline County may experience noise impact at night due to the road work.