Springdale man arrested after woman said he brutally raped and tortured her over 13 hours





SPRINGDALE -- Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with holding a woman hostage and brutally torturing and raping her over 13 hours.

Alan Roberto Hernandez Hernande, 25, of 945 Terry Lane, was charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic battery second degree, according to a police report released Wednesday. He has been held at the Washington County Detention Center since Sunday on a $100,000 bond.

A friend brought the woman to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, and nurses called police.

The woman told police Hernande followed her home at 2 a.m. from a bar in Fayetteville. He refused to leave the victim's apartment when asked, the report states.

Hernande got angry, punched a mirror in the room and held a shard of glass to his neck, threatening to kill himself, the woman told police.

He then grabbed the woman and cut her across the stomach, the report states.

The woman ran from the apartment, but Hernande caught her in the parking lot and dragged her back to the apartment, the report states.

The woman told police Hernande threw her on the bed and choked her with his hands around her throat until she lost consciousness. When she awoke, she was naked with intense pain in her pelvis and her genitals were swollen, according to the report. She told police she thought Hernande had raped her.

The woman said she was later able to retrieve her phone and call a friend. The friend drove to the apartment, the police report states. Hernande told the woman to open the door and make the friend leave.

When the friend saw the woman bloody and beaten, the friend grabbed her and they ran to the friend's car, the report states.



