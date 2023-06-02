Teen dead after being found unresponsive in Little Rock pool



The 18-year-old found unresponsive in the Little Rock Southwest Community Center’s pool on Thursday has died, a police spokesman said Friday.

The teen died around 6 p.m., spokesman Mark Edwards said.

On Thursday night, a city news release said the man, who had not been publicly identified Friday, was taken to UAMS Medical Center after a lifeguard at the pool attempted rescue measures.



Edwards said he did not have any further information about the circumstances of the man’s death.



The community center was closed for the rest of the day Thursday and Friday after the incident, and was scheduled to reopen Saturday, the news release stated. The time the man was found in the pool was not given in the release.