Walmart associates gather again for annual celebration in Fayetteville

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:37 a.m.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Walmart Greg Penner speaks, Friday, June 2, 2023 during the Walmart Shareholders Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Visit arkansasonline.com/62walmart23 to see more photos.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


FAYETTEVILLE — Thousands of Walmart employees returned Friday morning to Bud Walton Arena for the retailer’s annual Associate Celebration. It was the second year for the event since it was shut down by the covid-19 pandemic.

The festivities again included celebrities, entertainers and musical acts as well as presentations from Walmart’s top executives.

The event opened with a performance from country singer Shania Twain and later from singer songwriter John Legend. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart served as master of ceremonies.  


