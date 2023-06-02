Walmart associates gather again for annual celebration in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE — Thousands of Walmart employees returned Friday morning to Bud Walton Arena for the retailer’s annual Associate Celebration. It was the second year for the event since it was shut down by the covid-19 pandemic.

The festivities again included celebrities, entertainers and musical acts as well as presentations from Walmart’s top executives.

The event opened with a performance from country singer Shania Twain and later from singer songwriter John Legend. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart served as master of ceremonies.





