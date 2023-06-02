Work to shut Randolph County bridge

Starting Monday, Arkansas 328 in Randolph County will be closed for two weeks while the Arkansas Department of Transportation replaces a bridge directly west of Maynard.

Both lanes of travel will be shut down while crews replace the bridge, which was originally built in the 1970s. ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker said the replacement had been planned in advance due to the bridge's age.

Crews will be installing a reinforced concrete box culvert during the two-week shutdown. Once that work is complete, one lane of traffic will reopen while the rest of the work is completed. ARDOT estimates the project will take six weeks.

Parker said that while he didn't know exactly how many people used the bridge per day on average, he said that based on similar bridges it wasn't more than a few hundred, most of whom are locals.

Additionally, there is not a planned detour for the road during the closure.

"This is mainly used for, you know, agriculture, light travel ... Being that most of the traffic that uses it is local and farmers, they, for lack of better terms, know how to get around and how to avoid it," Parker said. "... So, no, I'm not putting out 'I recommend you take highway such and such for this (road closure),' because of the fact it is such a -- volume-wise -- low-traveled bridge."