Body found in Little Rock last week leads to arrest on murder charge

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:00 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge in the killing of a man whose body was found last week, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers arrested Omarion Taylor, 20, on Friday, the tweet stated, in connection with the death of James Moore, 30. Police located Moore’s body on May 28 in the 2600 block of West 12th Street.

Arkansas State Crime Laboratory personnel had been conducting an autopsy on Moore and determined the death was a homicide. Moore died of a gunshot wound, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Saturday.

Taylor was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday, the jail’s online inmate roster showed.

