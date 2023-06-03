By the numbers

.

If you've been reading the newspapers and watching news on television, you probably saw where the Republicans were trying to hold total federal spending to what it was for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

How can the average person place this in some context?

If you go online and look at the White House website, showing historic federal government receipts, expenditures and deficits, you get some of that context.

For example, the federal government never spent as much as $1 trillion a year until 1987. That was the middle of the second term of Ronald Reagan's presidency.

Federal spending continued to increase each year, but it did not reach $2 trillion a year until 2002. That was the second year of the George W. Bush administration.

It did not reach $3 trillion a year for another seven years--in 2009, the first year of the Obama administration. It took a big jump during that administration to just under $3 trillion in fiscal 2008 to more than $3.5 trillion in 2009. Those were the years of the Great Recession. In fact, federal government receipts decreased $400 billion from $2.5 trillion-plus in '08 down to $2.1 trillion in '09. The deficit also jumped from just under $500 billion to $1.4 trillion.

Then, from spending of $3.5 trillion in 2009, it took another nine years before federal spending increased to more $4 trillion a year in fiscal 2018. That was the second year of the Trump administration.

Spending of more than $4 trillion, but less than $5 trillion, remained for 2018 and 2019.

The next year, fiscal 2020 ending June 30, we were about three months into the coronavirus pandemic. Federal spending jumped from $4.4 trillion in 2019 to $6.5 trillion in 2020. That reflects the massive spending brought on to combat the coronavirus pandemic under the Trump administration.

Spending increased again to $6.8 trillion in 2021 during Biden's first year of his administration.

In 2022, it dropped slightly to just under $6.3 trillion.

We never had a year when the federal spending exceeded $5 trillion, but was less than $6 trillion.

Do you remember the Republicans saying they wanted to reduce federal spending to the under $6.3 trillion we spent in 2022?

The above numbers are not opinions. They are facts. You have may have read these numbers elsewhere in news reporting, but if so, congratulations, because we had not seen it. It didn't take much original reporting other than just going online and looking at the White House website.

You can draw your own conclusions from these numbers. We fear the Chinese are also drawing their own conclusions.