Christian influencer convicted of misdemeanor, spared jail time, in Pulaski County tree cutting





A Pulaski County jury substantially cleared Christian lifestyle influencer Dennis Rainey of wrongdoing Friday for cutting back a grove of trees on public property behind his Roland hilltop home, rejecting the felony charge leveled by authorities in favor of a misdemeanor conviction.

Ending the three-day trial, the seven men and five women, called on by prosecutors to be the "voice of the community," deliberated about five minutes on punishment for the 75-year-old founder of the marriage-counseling FamilyLife publishing and broadcasting empire based in Little Rock. They imposed only the maximum fine of $1,000 with no jail time. The longest Rainey would have faced behind bars for the Class B misdemeanor was three months.

In their verdict, jurors also rejected the contention by prosecutors -- backed by the findings of the trees' owner, Central Arkansas Water -- that the 111-tree grove was worth $109,000, deciding instead that damages inflicted by Rainey were worth less than $1,000.

The defense, which conducted its own appraisals, countered with evidence the trees were worth at most about $1,100 but could be valued at as little as $65. As jurors departed after the trial, the audience of mostly Rainey's family and supporters sent them on their way with applause.

Rainey was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison because of the value placed on the trees by the water utility, over accusations from a sheriff's office probe that concluded he had vandalized the trees.

Reducing the felony to misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief showed that jurors concluded that Rainey had acted "recklessly" by having the grove cut back but that he had not committed the offense deliberately as authorities had maintained.

Reaching the verdict took the jury about two hours, but the members had indicated in a note to Judge Cathi Compton after their first 30 minutes of deliberation that they were considering a misdemeanor. An hour later, members signaled in a second message that they were struggling to reach the required unanimous verdict, before reconciling to decide on the lesser charges.

There was never any dispute that Rainey had cut back the tree grove in May 2021 or why. He wanted to improve the view of Lake Maumelle from the family's 40-year home. The question left for jurors to decide was whether he had committed a crime.

Rainey said he had not, telling authorities that a former executive at the water utility, which owns the lake and surrounding lands, had given him permission to scale back the trees for the view back in 1996, the first time he had substantially cut back the trees.

At trial, Rainey was restricted by the judge in what he could tell jurors about how he came to believe he was allowed to manage the treeline on utility property because he could not provide sufficient proof that anyone had ever told him he could cut back the foliage spoiling his view.

All Rainey could say was that he had met with utility officials back then and came away believing he had been given approval to deal with the treeline whenever he wanted as long as he promised to only cut down the pine trees and deal with the oak trees by taking their tops off, at most.

Friday morning, he told jurors he had followed those directions in 1996 and again in May 2021.

"I haven't done anything illegal," Rainey testified.

Rainey said he would never have touched the treeline if he had thought he was not allowed to but felt satisfied that he had been granted that authority back in 1996.

"I did exactly what I believed I had been given permission to do," he said during his 80 minutes on the witness stand. "If I had any inkling that what I was doing was wrong, I would not have done it. Period."

Rainey said he respected the water utility's ownership of the trees, telling jurors how he had once been more careless in that respect, cutting down a single oak belonging to the water company back in the mid 1980s. He told jurors that one of his sons watched him fell the oak, even after the boy had pointed out it appeared to belong to the utility.

"I'm not proud of this. My son said, 'That tree's over the line,'" Rainey said. "There was a stab in my heart that I had compromised myself."

Regret over failing to set a good example for his child and live up to his Christian principles ate at his conscience until God pushed him into contacting the water company to admit what he'd done and offer to make restitution, he said, telling jurors that he made sure his son watched as he tried to make amends.

"When you compromise and make a wrong choice, you need to own it," he said.

Rainey said he was told the tree loss was not significant and that he didn't need to do anything to pay back the utility. He said he regularly tells that story in his marriage counseling ministry, and "The Chainsaw Incident" was included in one of the best selling books he wrote with wife Barbara, "Moments Together for Couples," in 1995. He also read the chapter for the jury.

Rainey told jurors he had hoped to resolve the conflict with Central Arkansas Water "like neighbors," but the utility never gave him a chance despite a meeting with executives that both sides described as cordial. Rainey said he was surprised when the company complained to the sheriff's office, leading to the probe resulting in his July 2021 arrest.

Retired from FamilyLife since 2017, Rainey also told jurors his ministry did not make him rich, stating that his book profits, for example, were all invested back into the counseling program to keep it going.

Also testifying was Barbara Rainey, who told jurors she believed cutting back the trees was permitted, especially since the home's original owners seemed to have done the same. If he had thought what he was doing was not allowed, he wouldn't have done it, she told jurors.

"Integrity is his highest value," she said of her "rule follower" husband of 50 years. "He very very much wants to do the right thing."

When the family moved into the home in 1983, the trees were cut "like a window" to the lake, she said, although she described their Roland property as "very wild" and undeveloped then.

When the treeline again grew to eclipse their lake view in 1996, her husband had the trees cut back after meeting with utility leaders, she said, telling jurors she understood them to have permission as long as they followed the rules about oaks and pines.

Barbara Rainey told jurors the trees appear to be healthy and growing back fine, although water utility foresters say the way they've had their tops cut off and limbs trimmed has put much of the grove's survival at risk.

Dennis Rainey's lawyers David Parker and Judson Kidd told jurors Rainey would never have deliberately broken the law.

"He was convinced he had permission," Kidd said in closing arguments. "He believed he had permission.

In closing, the defense returned to the theme they had established at the trial's opening, saying Rainey had been the victim of an overreaching government agency that wanted to punish their client both personally and financially.

To that end, Central Arkansas Water rejected a reasonable damages assessment in favor of having one of their own employees "jack up" the price tag to more than $100,000, Kidd said. He pointed out how water executives had even considered stringing up a net to block Rainey's lake view to punish him.

"This is a personal, punitive attack on Dennis Rainey. Put yourself in his position. This is scary to me as a citizen of Little Rock. He should walk out of this courtroom right now an innocent man," Kidd said, raising his voice, in closing arguments. "They're taking this man who has contributed to the community, defamed him, put him in jail, defamed him. He merely tried to trim the trees in the way they've been trimmed twice before."

Prosecutors Nicole Pace and Robbie Jones also invoked opening themes in their final arguments, with Pace telling jurors that Rainey had preferred to seek forgiveness rather than permission to get what he wanted.

"When it comes to a beautiful lake view, nothing was going to get in Dennis Rainey's way," Pace said. "He did what he wanted with no consideration for anyone else."

How reasonable is it to believe that something Rainey might have been told 25 years ago still applied today? Jones asked. The prosecutor said Rainey wanted jurors to do what Central Arkansas Water could not, overlook the damage he had done.

"Mr. Rainey is banking on you for that forgiveness," Jones told jurors. "He is banking on you not to care."

The defense appraisals were worthless next to the review of the damages conducted by the water utility because they had tried to measure the trees' value by the standards of real estate and property that did not take into consideration of their function, to serve as a means of filtering rainwater runoff naturally so that Central Arkansas Water does not have to use more chemical purification, Jones said.

"This [$65] report misses the forest for the trees," he said, saying that the trees were so unique that a $109,000 value was "pretty darn reasonable" for the more than 100 now at risk of dying early.



