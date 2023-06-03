Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

A Blessing of the Pets service will be held at 10 a.m. June 11 at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavillion. The church is collecting donations of pet food for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville. Bring your pets on leashes or in carriers. Refreshments to follow.

The Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available during the service.

The church will be celebrating its 49th anniversary on June 4.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall; and Paper Crafters meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month.

A community blood drive to support the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be held at the church June 19.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

The eighth annual Antique Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. Admission is free.

Women in Mission will meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Choir rehearsal is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the choir room. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday. GriefShare classes are at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library. Sonday Riders meet at 10 a.m. June 4 in the front church parking lot.

Vacation Bible School will be held on June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services in person and livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other services. Church van pick up is available.

Lectionary study is at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Monday. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each week in the Narthex. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters," by C.S. Lewis will be led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. The classes will be Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 9-12.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

"Creation Sings!" will be held July 11-13. The event will be introduced by Earth Care Sunday and a dinner and hymn sing on July 9.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.