Boys State elect 2 to state office

Two local students were elected by their peers to state office on Thursday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure.

The following local students were elected:

Ethan Tomboli of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as Chief Justice.

K.P. Pickett of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as Attorney General.

The 14 students elected to state office won their party primary races for state office before advancing to the general election where they defeated their opposing party's opponent. One-hundred twenty-three students ran for state office at Arkansas Boys State 2023.

On Friday morning, these students planned to travel to the capitol in Little Rock where they were to take office, meet with constituents, and learn more about their respective roles alongside their elected counterparts.

Raven's Nest pantry to offer food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its pantry June 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

GOP sets meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Cody Hiland, the Republican Party of Arkansas chairman.

Housing Authority sets job, resource fair

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual Strong Families Initiative beginning with the annual Job & Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Sessions will be held in Banquet Halls 2 and 4, according to a news release.

The public is invited to attend. Representatives from local businesses will include the Arkansas Department of Corrections, A-Team Employment Services, Saracen Casino Resort, Express Employment, Arkansas Workforce Center at Pine Bluff (Employment Agency), and the United States Army recruiter.

Educational resources available include: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruiter, Southeast Arkansas College, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, and Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health System.

The event will provide opportunities for families to connect with resources within the community that will allow them to become employed.

Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.

Housing staff set health, resource event

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual Health & Educational Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 23 at the Wilson O'Neal Community Center, 2417 Belle Meade.The public is invited to attend. Local healthcare providers will include the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Arkansas Department of Health, Area Agency of Southeast Arkansas, and Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc.

Educational resources will include University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 1890 Extension Program, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, Southeast Arkansas College, and Ambassadors for Christ Youth Ministries.

The health fair is designed to give people opportunities to become more informed on current health issues and to learn where resources are available, according to a news release.

Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.