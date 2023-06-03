Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Coveted forward Nelson expected to visit Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:34 p.m.
North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson looks to shoot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 82-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson is expected to visit Arkansas.

Nelson is expected to visit Fayetteville next Thursday and Friday. 

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 2. Nelson announced on April 18 his plans to enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. 

Nelson recently withdrew his name from the draft.

Nelson, 6-11 and 235 pounds, averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 52.1% from the field, 26.9% from three-point range and 72.2% from the free throw line last season.

He had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block in a 76-58 loss to Arkansas last November in Fayetteville. Nelson had a season-high 36 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in a 91-75 home victory over North Dakota on Jan. 27. 

The Devils Lake, N.D., native, led the Summit League in rebounding and was second in the league with 50 blocks. He averaged 12.1 points, 6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and shot 50.8% from the field, 30.7% from beyond the three-point line and 72.2% at the foul line in 3 seasons with the Bison. 

He has two years of eligibility remaining. On3.com rates him the No. 6 player in the transfer portal.

