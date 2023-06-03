Arkansas-TCU game postponed until Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ baseball game against TCU at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional has been postponed until Sunday.

No start time has been announced for the game, but one is expected by night's end. An elimination game between Arizona and Santa Clara is scheduled to begin at 8:06 p.m. Central at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Members of Arizona's and Santa Clara's teams were in a holding pattern for nearly eight hours as thunderstorms have persisted in Fayetteville. Storms began late morning through close to 5 p.m.

Rain chances diminish as the night goes along.

The elimination game between Arizona and Santa Clara was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. The gates at the stadium opened briefly at 3:30 p.m. to allow entry for that game, but were closed again a short time later due to heavy rain and lightning in the area.

The extended delay for the Arizona-Santa Clara game made the second scheduled game between the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs impossible to play Saturday. According to the NCAA host operations manual, regional games must begin by 11 p.m.