Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Josue Flores-Ramos, 24, of 106 Powell St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Flores-Ramos was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Kwone Robinson, 29, of 600 Lasso Lane in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Robinson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Dalton Hicks, 31, of 434 Ross Ave. in West Memphis, was arrested Friday in connection with computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Hicks was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Gonzalez, 40, of 701 Bois De Arc Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Gonzalez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.