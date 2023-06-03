Gauge helps gardener track plants’ thirst when summer makes rain spotty across Arkansas





JUNE

Temperatures are going up and our weekly rain seems to have disappeared. This isn't unusual weather. While a chance of rain is often in the forecast this time of year, it is usually spotty.

Having a rain gauge in your yard is the best way of knowing how much water your yard actually is getting.

While we do recommend watering when it is dry every year, this year it is even more important, since so many plants are recovering from winter damage. We continue to see new signs of life weekly, and plants are really making an effort to come back, so baby them a bit more this season.

Some