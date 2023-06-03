



DEAR HELOISE: In reference to what to do with the extra greeting cards you receive, please send them to Operation Gratitude, 9409 Owensmouth Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311. Operation Gratitude is an organization that sends packages to our deployed troops, veterans, first responders and more. The cards are included in the boxes we pack, so our troops will have cards to send home. You can find out more at www.operationgratitude.com.

-- Marilyn True,

Granada Hills, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Lindsey wrote about checks not being accepted. In your reply, you not only explained why that is, but you also suggested using the post office, or not letting mail sit in the box. After theft and vandalism on our street box, we not only do not let the mail sit, but when the mail is removed, we leave the box unlocked and open. That way anyone can see there is nothing there to take. The next day, we close the box until the next delivery.

-- Richard,

Hemet, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: In response to women leaving their purses in the car, don't risk it! I've had several friends have their cars broken into and windows smashed. People are watching and see you hiding it. Also, don't leave your car keys in your wheel well. I know of someone who did this while at the beach. They came back to a locked car, no keys and their wallet and phone stolen! The thieves rang up thousands of dollars on a credit card, and when the bank called to authorize, they called the cellphone, which the thief had! Sadly, the bank did not ask for any verification.

-- Nina,

Sierra Madre, Calif

DEAR READERS: Give your liquid laundry detergent a bit of a cleaning boost by adding 1/2 cup of baking soda, along with the amount of detergent you regularly use. FYI: It's often hard to remove strong odors from dirty clothes. Add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the rinse cycle. Never overload the washer, because you want the clothes to move around. Then you'll rinse the odors away.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the letter about receiving return calls from doctor or medical offices, while it is a good idea to put their number in your contacts, in some instances, the nurse or medical assistant may be calling you back from an inside line. This might be different from the advertised number you called them on. Don't depend solely on the number that pops up on your screen. If you're expecting a return call, I would answer it, just to avoid missing their call.

-- Susan Kramer,

Covington, La.

