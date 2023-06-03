Sections
Homicide reported east of Conway; one person arrested

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:02 p.m.
Police tape

Faulkner County deputies on Saturday evening were investigating a homicide east of Conway, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies had arrested one person of interest in connection with the killing in the area of Shawnee Drive, the post states. The area is about 10 miles east of southern Conway.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office post stated that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The post included no victim information, and stated that no further information would be released Saturday.


