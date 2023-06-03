Man found unresponsive in pool dies

The 18-year-old found unresponsive in the Little Rock Southwest Community Center's pool on Thursday has died, prompting an investigation into the death, city officials said Friday.

The man died around 6 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The man's name had not been released Friday afternoon, and a news release from the city did not include any details of the ongoing investigation, which it described as part of official protocol.

On Thursday night, a city news release said the man was taken to UAMS Medical Center after a lifeguard at the pool attempted rescue measures.

Edwards said he did not have any further information about the circumstances of the man's death.

The community center, at 6401 Baseline Road, was closed for the rest of the day Thursday and Friday after the incident, and was scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. today, the news releases stated. The time the man was found in the pool was not given in the releases.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. met with the man's family after the incident, the Friday news release states.

"I have prayed with the young man's parents, and their family will remain in my prayers during this extremely difficult time," Scott said in the statement.