Naturals break out offensively in victory

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas has struggled offensively recently, averaging just two runs a game in losing 10 of its last 11 games. But the Naturals jumped to a 7-1 lead and held on for an 8-5 win over Corpus Christi on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

That was the most runs the Naturals have scored since defeating Springfield 10-5 on May 18 -- a span of 13 games.

The Naturals (20-29) blew a scoring chance in the bottom of the first after Tyler Tolbert and Morgan McCullough reached on infield singles. They moved to second and third on John Rave's groundout to first base. Jorge Bonifacio was then called out on strikes to end the inning.

But Northwest Arkansas bounced back to score four in the second and three more in the third to take a 7-1 lead. Lead-off man Tyler Tolbert was a catalyst for the offense. He went 3-for-5, scored two runs and drove in one. Govern and McCullough added two hits each. Catcher Tyler Cropley also drove in two.

Hooks third baseman Zach Dezenzo finished with two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.

Corpus Christi (23-26) broke on top 1-0 in the top of the second thanks to a solo homer by Zach Denzenzo, his first of the season. Northwest Arkansas exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Cropley gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the second. Tyler Tolbert then singled, stole second and scored on Morgan McCullough's single to push the lead to 3-1.

McCullough went from first to third on John Rave's single and Jorge Bonfacio followed with a sacrifice fly to give Naturals a 4-1 lead. Tolbert drove in a run with a single and two more scored when Rave reached on an error to push the lead to 7-1.

Corpus Christi responded in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with two outs. Hooks catcher J.C. Correa drove in two with a single to right field to get within 7-3. Naturals starter Alec Marsh came back though to strike out C.J. Stubbs to end the inning.

The Hooks added two in the seventh to get within 8-5. Hector Nieves drove in one with a sacrifice fly and Quincy Hamilton added a run-scoring single. But Naturals reliever T.J. Sikkeman struck out Dezenzo with two runners on to end the inning.

Marsh (3-2) picked up the win for Northwest Arkansas. He allowed three runs on five hits over six innings. The right-hander also struck out five and walked three. Will Klein pitched two scoreless innings for the save. He struck out three and ddin't walk a batter.