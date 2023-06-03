



BASEBALL

Sale placed on IL again

The Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Friday, another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation. A day after being pulled from a start in the fourth inning, Sale said doctors weren't sure what the injury was but he didn't expect to need surgery. Acknowledging his past arm problems, he said he had always come back before and will do so again. Sale, 34, who hasn't had an injury-free season since 2017, essentially remained on schedule for the first two months of this season, going 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA through 11 starts. Since getting knocked around for five runs in five innings by the Guardians on April 30, he was 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

Cards' outfielder injured

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back contusion. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with 4 home runs and 21 RBI in 42 games for St. Louis. The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O'Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week. St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Memphis to fill Nootbaar's roster spot.

Royals' lefty heads to IL

Kansas City Royals left-hander Amir Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday because of pain in his pitching elbow. The Royals described the injury as a valgus extension overload and made the move retroactive to Tuesday. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Omaha. Garrett had an injection intended to reduce inflammation. He will not throw for up to a week. In his second season with the Royals, Garrett has a 3.00 ERA in 21 innings over 23 relief appearances.

GOLF

Stricker on top in Iowa

Steve Stricker turned in an 8-under 64 in the opening round of the Champion Tour's Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday. Stricker holds a two-shot advantage over Stephen Ames, Jerry Kelly and Rod Pampling at the Wakonda Club. Both Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) stand at 2-under 70.

Kieffer maintains lead

Maximilian Kieffer stayed atop the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany, though a late double bogey cut his lead to one stroke on Friday. Kieffer, tied for the lead after the first round, carded a 2-under 71 to stay a shot in front of Tom McKibbin (69), David Law (66) and 2017 European Open winner Jordan Smith (71), all at 5 under. After starting on the 10th hole, Kieffer was 8 under at the turn and held it until the eighth, when he double-bogeyed after hitting his tee shot into the water. Law recorded the best round of the tournament, his 7-under 66 including an eagle on the par-five 18th.

HORSE RACING

Belmont horse euthanized

A 6-year-old horse died after being injured in a race at Belmont Park ahead of next week's Triple Crown finale in New York. Chaysenbryn injured his right front leg nearing the quarter pole in Thursday's third race. He bumped another horse before being pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and had to be euthanized on the track, according to the Equibase race chart notes. Trained by Rudy Rodriguez, Chaysenbryn had six wins in 25 career starts and earnings of $212,530, according to Equibase, the industry database.

TRACK AND FIELD

New record in women's 1,500

Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala in Florence, Italy, on Friday. She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet. The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco. At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28.



