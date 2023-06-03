OPINION|Drivetime Mahatma: Arkansas’ online insurance verification system helps cut number of uninsured drivers

Dear Mahatma: My grandson was in a traffic accident in west Little Rock -- not his fault! A number was done on his truck. Adding insult to injury, the other guy was uninsured. Adding more insult, he was from Texas. Someone in our family estimated that 30% of Arkansas drivers were uninsured. Can this be? -- Granny

Dear Granny: Let's stipulate that anytime your name gets uttered, our brain immediately jumps to Granny Clampett of "The Beverly Hillbillies." This sitcom, which ran from 1962 to 1971, is under-appreciated for its tongue-in-cheek satire of modern American life.

