100 years ago

June 3, 1923

Much has been said, hither and yon, about the far-sightedness of the law, but the Little Rock Police Department last night proved to be pretty efficiently nearsighted also when Detectives Moore and Hay intercepted and seized a 10-gallon keg of corn whiskey, which officers said was being delivered at the house of E. T. Beck ... almost within the shadow of police headquarters. H. A. Bruner and Thad Rowland, alleged temporary custodians of the keg, also were seized.

50 years ago

June 3, 1973

John R. Moseley, 56, chief pharmacist for the Veterans Administration Hospitals at Little Rock and North Little Rock, was indicted Saturday by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on a felony charge of selling 1,000 amphetamine capsules May 18 to a Little Rock undercover police officer. Prosecuting Attorney Lee A. Munson said the Little Rock police searched Moseley's house ... while Moseley was appearing before the jury at the Courthouse and seized a large quantity of various types of controlled drugs. ... Munson said the drugs involved in both the indictment and the drug possession charge were government drugs that Moseley had obtained through his job at the pharmacy.

25 years ago

June 3, 1998

Wearing pajama bottoms, a blue hospital gown and slippers and still attached to four intravenous bags, Roderick Moore caught a bus Tuesday morning outside University Hospital in Little Rock. The 43-year-old, trailed by his on-wheels IV stand, stepped aboard the Central Arkansas Transit Authority bus after telling the driver that he had permission to go home on an errand. The bus took him two miles east to Seventh and Chester streets in downtown Little Rock. Police caught up with Moore at 9:45 a.m. as he walked south over Interstate 630 on the Chester Street overpass, rolling his IV bags alongside. That sight "might prompt me to call dispatch," CATA spokesman Betty Wineland said. Moore "told our driver he had permission to go home and get something, and he seemed lucid," Wineland said. ... A passer-by called police to report a man in hospital garb "with tubes sticking out of him" walking down the street.

10 years ago

June 3, 2013

The Arkansas Professional Bail Bondsman Licensing Board, which is charged with regulating the industry in the state, has revoked more agent licenses this year than in any of the past 10 years, according to records reviewed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. After more than a decade of one or two revocations a year, the board has already reclaimed five agent licenses in the first five months of 2013, as well as one company license, and levied more than $14,000 in fines. While some board members differ as to the reason behind the uptick, several said that the board is trying to improve an industry that has long endured a bad reputation.