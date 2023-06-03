Prairie Grove man convicted of raping juvenile gets 50 years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was convicted of three counts of rape by a Washington County Circuit Court jury Thursday, according to prosecutors.

The jury recommended 25 years on each count.

Douglas Wayne Black, 32, was sentenced to a total of 50 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Lindsay ran two of the sentences consecutively and the third one concurrently.

Prosecutors charged Black with raping a minor three times between Dec. 1, 2019, and Dec. 25, 2020, according to court documents.