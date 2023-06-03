President of Poland proposes changes to law on influence

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday that he was proposing urgent amendments to a law on Russian influence he signed this week that drew U.S. and European Union criticism.

Duda said he was aware of objections, including in Poland, to the law proposed by the governing conservative Law and Justice party and was addressing them by sending proposed revisions to parliament.

He urged Polish lawmakers to act swiftly and insisted the law was needed for the sake of public transparency and also to prevent Russia from influencing Poland's security.

In its current form, the law would create a committee meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland. However, critics see it as primarily targeting opposition leader Donald Tusk -- a former Polish prime minister who also served as a top EU official.

Law and Justice accuses Tusk of having been too friendly toward Russia as prime minister between 2007-14, and making gas deals favorable to Russia before he went to Brussels to be the president of the European Council between 2014-19.

Critics say the law violates the Polish Constitution and could keep government opponents from holding public office without full power to challenge the decisions in court. They say it could also have a negative effect on the eligibility of opposition candidates in a parliamentary election later this year.

Opponents said the urgent amendments indicated a retreat by Duda, who holds a PhD in law.

The U.S. State Department and EU authorities have strongly criticized the law. The 27-member EU, which Poland joined in 2004, also threatened to take measures if it became fully clear that such a law would undermine democratic standards.

Duda said Friday his amendments ensured the law was reviewed by nonpartisan experts, no lawmakers would sit on the commission and its findings wouldn't ban anyone from holding public offices.

Duda, who is aligned with Law and Justice, said Friday he was reacting to the public outcry. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Tusk are longtime political rivals.

It wasn't clear whether Duda consulted the governing party about the proposed amendments.

Party spokesman Rafal Bochenk reacted by saying that the "main goal of the bill remains unchanged" despite the announced amendments. Duda said, however, that former Law and Justice treasury minister, Wojciech Jasinski, and ex-Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak should appear before the commission to explain major gas deals they signed with Russia almost two decades ago.

The commission is meant to present a report of its findings by Sept. 17 and could impose punishments, including 10-year bans on officials from positions that have control over spending public funds. The timeline means the report would come out not long before the election expected to take place in October or November.

Members of parliament approved the law last week. Duda signed the Russian influence measure Tuesday. The law is set to take effect next week.