TCU wallops Arizona, advances to face Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- TCU third baseman Braden Taylor had four hits, including a home run, and drove in six runs to propel the second-seeded Horned Frogs to a 12-4 rout of Arizona in Friday's late game at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Horned Frogs (38-22) advanced to today's 8:06 p.m. winner's bracket game against host and No. 3 overall seed Arkansas. The Wildcats (33-25) will face Santa Clara in the 2:06 p.m. elimination game.

TCU rapped out 17 hits, its eighth game with double-digit hits in its last 10 outings, and seven of them went for extra bases.

Arizona committed three errors for just the third time all season and the first time since April 3.

The Wildcats jumped out 2-0 in the first inning off Kole Klecker on Kiko Romero's two-run home run, his 20th, but TCU had a big response in the bottom of the frame.

Taylor helped the Horned Frogs get off to their hot start. The junior launched a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Cam Walty (5-1) deep over the right field fence for a three-run homer to put TCU ahead for good 11 pitches into the bottom of the first.

Taylor's 22nd home run plated Elijah Nunez, who led off with a double, and Karson Bowen, who moved him to third with a single.

Later in the inning, Anthony Silva's two-out single scored Tre Richardson, who had doubled with one out, to make it 4-2.

After the Horned Frogs batted around in the first inning, they got busy again in the second, as Nunez reached on a hit by pitch and Bowen followed with a double. Taylor's single up the middle scored them both and gave him five RBI in the first two innings. Taylor reached on a bunt single and scored in the fourth inning, then followed Bowen's RBI single with one of his own in the Horned Frogs' two-run fifth.

Right-hander Luke Savage (5-3) pitched four innings for TCU and earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. Cohen Feser worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the game.

The Arizona first baseman Romero hit a second home run, a high-arcing ball with a 44.7-degree launch angle onto the Hunt Center roof off Savage to make it 9-4 in the eighth.

TCU kept up the assault in the bottom of the eighth with three more runs. Richardson walked and scored on Kurtis Byrne's opposite-field line drive home run into the right field bullpen off hard-throwing TJ Nichols. Then Austin Davis followed Luke Boyers' walk with the Horned Frogs' fifth double of the night.