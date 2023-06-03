TOOLS & TOYS: FlexScreen; gWRAP BAG





FlexScreen

What's to love: Flexible window screens that are easy to remove and put back in. They are custom made for a tight fit and will work in existing screen tracks. Just squeeze the sides to compress the screen frame, slide into the tracks and let go.

What does it do: The screens are made with a "flexible frame made of high carbon, oil tempered spring-steel, coated in an exterior grade PVC." There are six different mesh types available. Standard; Flexview which has the best visibility; Flexview Clean, which has a water repelling coating; Flexview Small Insect, which keeps out tiny no-see-ems; Flexview Tuff, pet and rip resistant; and Flexview Solar, which keeps out UV radiation. The company sends a tool to measure for each screen accurately. Prices vary according to mesh chosen and window size. Visit flexscreenretail.com for more information.

gWRAP BAG

What's to love: Keep these colorful striped bags on hand for easy gift-wrapping. Just open the bag, slide in the gift, seal and go.

What does it do: The bags are from the small female-owned business Joy Creative Shops based in Dallas. The designs by founder and graphic designer Steph Weibring, are all made in the United States. A pack of eight bags of four different sizes with seals sells for $34. Visit joycreativeshop.com for more information.



