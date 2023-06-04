A Wedding Shower

Wedding showers are a way for friends and family to celebrate the beginning wedded life of a couple in advance of the wedding.





While the end result is a host of gifts to help set up their new household, it is also a way for those attending to spend some time with the bride to be, and get to know other family members. Did you know this practice has been in place since the 1600’s? Originally started in Holland, it was a replacement dowry, when a father didn’t approve of the groom, or they didn’t have the money to provide a dowry, family and friends banded together to give the bride gifts to start her new married life. Today it is a celebration of the bride to be.





It is a way for the bride (and groom’s) family and friends to show their love and support by providing them with gifts to help them get their lives together started in a good way.

Emily is the daughter of my long-time secretary Holly (before I retired).





The beauty of working for Extension, your co-workers are not just co-workers, but become friends and almost family. Being able to host this shower for Emily was special. Family and friends of all ages came together and it was a joy to meet her family and see some of my old Extension friends. And as you know, I love to entertain.

We had a wedding brunch complete with a mimosa bar.





It was a fun time and so good for everyone to come together to show their love of Emily (and Holly).





She and her husband to be have a lot of new things to get their life together started off on the right foot. I can’t wait to see what is yet to come!



