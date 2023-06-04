Appomattox Club marks 100 years at banquet

A CENTURY OF FELLOWSHIP AND SERVICE

The Appomattox Club, thought to be the oldest Black social club in Little Rock, marked its centennial with a scholarship banquet May 5 in the Family Life Center of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in North Little Rock.

Guests were treated to a buffet dinner and were welcomed by club President Caree Coleman Jr., who also introduced members. Keynote speaker Tamika Edwards addressed the scholarship winners on "Insurance for Your Success" -- FDIC, or Focus, Discipline, Intentionality and Consistency. Edwards' speech was followed by the scholarship presentation.

The Appomattox Club got its start when a group of men met at the home of Dan Stewart in October 1923 to organize it. In those days of Jim Crow segregation, the club was designed "to furnish entertainment for its members and wives and to contribute to worthwhile civic projects," as well as to the civil-rights movement that would come later. Meetings were held at members' homes, with ice cream, cake and later, sandwiches served as refreshments. The club's history notes that "a member was penalized for serving too lavishly."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams