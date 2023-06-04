Arkansas Achievers

Ivy Guilliams, a junior majoring in finance at Arkansas State University, has received the Dr. B.C. McGough Dean's Scholarship. The scholarship, named after the first dean of what is now known as the Neil Griffin College of Business, awards a junior or senior student who is majoring in one of the programs offered by the Griffin College.

Lisa Childs, assistant vice president for technology commercialization in the Division of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas, is the 2023 Stricklin Fellowship recipient. The fellowship was created in recognition of retired Butler Center director David Stricklin and his contributions to the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, the Central Arkansas Library System and the community. The fellowship's purpose is to assist students, teachers, and other researchers to use materials held by the Butler Center. Childs is working on a book-length study of the Ouachita Mountains. "In the 21st century, the Ouachitas have become obstacles between where Arkansans are and where they want to be. The Butler Center's collections will help me tell the stories of these skipped-over people," Childs says.

The American Association for Agricultural Education awarded Don Johnson -- a professor with the Department of Agricultural Education at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- the Association's National Outstanding Teacher for 2023. Assistant professor William Doss, primary author on an article, "Determining the Effects of Response Mode and Incentives on Survey Response Rates of School-based Agricultural Education Teachers: An Experimental Study," was recognized for Outstanding Article for 2022 and received publication in the Journal of Agricultural Education.

The Rotary Club of West Little Rock named Kennedi Tims and Evelyn Flores as Rotary Scholarship Award recipients. Both recipients are graduates of Little Rock Parkview High School and both will attend the University of Central Arkansas. Each student will receive an award of $1,000 per semester, totaling $8,000.

The National Court Reporters Association, the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners and legal videographers, has announced that Karisa Ekenseair of Greenbrier has earned the Registered Merit Reporter certification, having demonstrated her ability to produce a high-quality verbatim record. The credentials distinguish stenographic court reporters and captioners as being among the top contributors to the profession in terms of reporting skills, transcript production, operating practices, and professionalism.

Kimberly-Clark announced three students have been awarded the 2023 Bright Futures college scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements and leadership both in their schools and communities. They are Ella Boudrie, a senior at Conway High School, who plans to attend the University of Florida; Isani Patel, a senior at Conway High School, who plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and Nevaeh McFelson, a senior at North Little Rock High School, who plans to attend Columbia University. The Bright Futures program provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, to children of Kimberly-Clark employees in North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service, work experience, and extracurricular activities.

The Arkansas Research Alliance Academy has named seven academics as Fellows. They are Mary Yang, professor of information science and director of MidSouth Bioinformatics Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; John Imig and Antino Allen ofthe College of Pharmacy at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; Heather Nachtmann, who is the Earl J. and Lillian P. Dyess Endowed Chair in Engineering and a Professor of Industrial Engineering at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Igor Pogribny of U.S. Food and Drug Administration National Center for Toxicological Research, where he is listed as a Research Biologist in the Division of Biochemical Toxicology; Grace Ramena of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she is an assistant professor of fish pathology at the School of Agriculture, Fish and Human Sciences and director of Fish Health/Diagnostics, Pine Bluff/Lonoke Labs; and Jianfeng Xu, an assistant professor in the College of Agriculture & Technology at Arkansas State University. The Academy fellowships recognize scientists and engineers who reside at a university or institution in Arkansas for their ongoing contributions to the state's core research focus areas. Each fellow receives a $75,000 grant to advance their research vision.

