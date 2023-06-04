Best-sellers

Fiction

1. ONLY THE DEAD by Jack Carr. The sixth book in the Terminal List series. The killing of a freshman congressman reverberates for decades and James Reece faces a global conspiracy.

2. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry. A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual getaway in Maine.

3. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon ride.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. YELLOWFACE by R.F. Kuang. June Hayward, a struggling writer, must conceal the fact that she stole Athena Liu's just-finished masterpiece after Liu's sudden death.

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

7. THE 23RD MIDNIGHT by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 23rd book in the Women's Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer tracks a copycat killer.

8. QUEEN CHARLOTTE by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes. Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz weds King George III and contends with the politics of the court.

9. SIMPLY LIES by David Baldacci. A former detective becomes the prime suspect in a murder case involving a man with mob ties who was in witness protection.

Nonfiction

1. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

2. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

3. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

4. THE DADDY DIARIES by Andy Cohen. The host and executive producer of "Watch What Happens Live" juggles fatherhood and his career.

5. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

6. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

7. KING: A LIFE by Jonathan Eig. A biography of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., which includes new archival material and reflections from some who worked, lived and fought with him.

8. LOOK FOR ME THERE by Luke Russert. The Emmy Award–winning journalist details how he grieved for his late father and sought to make his own way

9. THE SHADOW DOCKET by Stephen Vladeck. The legal scholar examines the Supreme Court's authority to issue emergency rulings and the potential consequences of doing so.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. MEET ME AT THE LAKE by Carley Fortune.

4. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. QUIETLY HOSTILE by Samantha Irby.

4. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times