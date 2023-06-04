The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
May 20
Paige Smith and Claudie Phillips III, Lonoke, son.
May 21
Mallory and Jesse Mertens, Lonoke, daughter.
May 24
Sydney and Clint Shackelford, Little Rock, daughter.
May 22
Ashley Brannen, Jacksonville, daughter.
Chaney Jackson and Hunter Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
May 5
Jordan Hatchett, North Little Rock, daughter.
May 24
Destiny Ashby and Darryl White, Little Rock, son.
May 25
Morgan LeAnne and George Hackleman II, Texarkana, daughter
May 27
Maliyah Rogers, Little Rock, son.
Taylor and Aaron Byrd, Little Rock, daughter.
May 28
Moriah and Benjamin Moore, Little Rock, son.