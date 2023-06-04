Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Hart Construction, 1200 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, $3,123,180.
Jacon Construction, 1501 Garfield Drive, Little Rock, $2,377,448.
Baldwin & Shell, 5701 Ranch Drive, Little Rock, $1,406,782.
Adam Murray, 801 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $400,000.
LiveCo Construction, 8901 Baseline Road, Little Rock, $350,000.
Baldwin & Shell, 500 Broadway, Little Rock, $300,000.
Baldwin & Shell, 500 Broadway, Little Rock, $200,000.
Nabholz Const. Corp., 6300 Father Tribou St., Little Rock, $138,022.
RESIDENTIAL
Cope Gracy, 358 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.
Cope Gracy, 356 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.
Cope Gracy, 355 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.
Cope Gracy, 353 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 809 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 2 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 4 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 6 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 8 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 10 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 46 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 48 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 50 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 52 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
Mike Kuhn Construction, 54 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.
RPM Management, 36 Bradford Drive, Little Rock, $103,815.
YSD Design & Development, 421 Maple St., Little Rock, $125,000.
Gardner Custom Homes, 713 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $100,000.
Bosley Construction, 39 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.
CM Restoration Remodeling, 2108 S. State St., Little Rock, $87,472.
Hy Road Construction, 1424 Main St., Little Rock, $83,000.
KHC, Inc., 51 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $75,000.
ARI Arkansas Restore, 13817 Sweet Bay Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.