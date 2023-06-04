The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

Little Rock

72201

521 President Clinton Ave., residential, Robert Bassett, 3:54 p.m. May 29, property value unknown.

72202

3723 Cantrell Road, residential, Gary Rutledge, 2:01 p.m. May 31, property valued at $400.

72204

907 S. Harrison St., residential, Ricky Ashley, 9:52 p.m. May 26, property valued at $6,165.

5705 Greenwood Acres, residential, Christopher Ray, 11:15 a.m. May 27, property valued at $3,001.

4209 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, DBat, 12:57 p.m. May 28, property value unknown.

4212 W. 19th St., residential, Khiresha Smith, 8:05 a.m. May 29, property valued at $36,200.

18 Freeway Dr., commercial, Johnson Brothers Service, Inc., 2:21 a.m. May 31, property valued at $4,180.

4500 Kramer St., commercial, Little Rock Animal Village, 8:28 a.m. May 31, property valued at $101.

6316 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Vibe Studios, 11:41 a.m. May 31, property valued at $140.

72206

2823 S. Arch St., residential, Kendra Alexander, 4:10 p.m. May 26, property valued at $50.

6506 Heather Lane, residential, Jasmine Cole, 12:31 p.m. May 31, property valued at $1,150.

72209

7201 Interstate 30, commercial, Red Dot Storage/Milan Givens, 6:34 p.m. May 26, property valued at $190.

3 Colt Ave., residential, Cookie Baylee, 12:41 a.m. May 27, property value unknown.

5813 Baseline Road, residential Juan Francisco, 8:25 p.m. May 27, property value unknown.

6006 Baseline Road, commercial, Kroger Fuel Center, 8:33 a.m. May 29, property valued at $319.

5001 W. 65th St., residential, Villas on 65th, 8:58 a.m. May 29, property valued at $4,500.

8304 Spanish Road, residential, Kelsey Williford, 11:37 a.m. May 29, property valued at $1,000.

72103

9009 Mabelvale Ctf, residential, Terrence Flowers, 6:46 a.m. May 29, property valued at $88,500.

9717 Woodland Dr., residential, Eduardo Garcia Moctezuma, 7:24 a.m. May 31, property valued at $3,002.

72211

11217 Shackleford Ct., residential, Michael Bevill-Smith, 2:52 p.m. May 27, property valued at $140.

1414 N. Shackleford Road, commercial, Shackleford Wine and Spirit, 4:13 a.m. May 28, property value unknown.

1602 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Denise Sharpe, 1:33 a.m. May 29, property valued at $301.

10 Pleasant Cove, residential, George Williams, 7:59 a.m. May 29, property value unknown.

1104 N. Shackleford Road, residential, Sandra Blount, 4:52 p.m. May 29, property valued at $300.

72212

14 Masters Cir., residential, Aimee Olinghouse, 10:23 a.m. May 28, property valued at $2,020.

11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, CPR Phone Repair, 8:30 a.m. May 31, property value unknown.

72227

9900 Coppersmith Lane, residential, Dongsong Chen, 3:40 p.m. May 26, property valued at $2,001.

31 Summerland Ct., residential, Jenia Thurman, 6:50 p.m. May 27, property valued at $4,201.

11 Coachlight Dr., residential, Harrold Osam, 7:36 p.m. May 29, property valued at $1,000.