Business people

Hannah Savage has been promoted to chief of staff and senior director of community impact and engagement for United Way of Northwest Arkansas. Savage will be the primary point of contact for regional volunteerism and United Way Community Investment Grants. She will also manage the grant awarding and reporting process for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Savage has been part of United Way senior leadership team since January 2022, when she was hired as chief of staff.

Jennifer Burchett has been hired as the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club's new grant and program manager. The position is responsible for increasing revenue and enriching and building upon the current program model to better serve area youths. Burchett earned a degree in anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin.

