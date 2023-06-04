Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, June 4

Art league to meet

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The league will host a free self-study session using pastels to recreate a still life. Members are encouraged to collaborate and study with their fellow artists, according to a news release. Fifteen pastel sets, paper, pencils and erasers will be available for members and the public to use during the event.

AKAs launch restaurant week

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Delta Omega Omega Chapter, will host the Pretty Girls DOO Dine Restaurant Week June 4-10 to promote Black-owned culinary businesses, boost their sales, and educate the community on the abundance of cuisines in the area. The effort begins at noon June 4 with Sunday Society: A Food Truck Meetup featuring Black owned food trucks at 101 Barraque St. (across from the Jefferson County Courthouse.)

Rose Hill honors new pastor

Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave., will celebrate the Installation Services for the Pastor-Elect Clarence L. Holman. On Sunday, the Rev. Dewayne Lindsey, pastor of Faith Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church of Little Rock, will deliver the 10 a.m. message. The 3 p.m. message will be conducted by the Rev. George Parks of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of North Little Rock. The public is welcome to attend.

House of Bread recognizes leader

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the birthday of the pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris. At 3 p.m. Sunday, service will feature special guest Mac Milner, pastor of the Refuge Church. The guest speaker will be Mary Johnikin from Lion of Tribe of Judah Deliverance Ministry of Monroe, La.

New Hope hosts concert

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow rescheduled the annual spring community concert for 6 p.m. June 4. The event is in memory of Jo Anne Jones. Choir practice dates are 6 p.m. May 30 and June 1 and noon June 3. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Baptist Church. Guests are invited to sing with the choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

Beginning Monday, June 5

ASC sets Poetry Camp

Ages 12-17 are invited to attend Poetry Camp from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9 and June 12-16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.Instructor Tru Poet will lead campers through the ins and outs of performance and delivery. Students will be introduced to the skills of self-expression through poetry, and will gain a deep understanding and appreciation of poems written by others, according to the release. Scholarships are available. Details: (870) 536-3375.

Master Gardeners set events

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host "Jefferson County Master Gardeners Week" June 5-9 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. All events are open to the community and free to attend, according to a news release. Horticulture/4H Agent Timothy Wallace and the Master Gardeners planned activities: June 5, the barbecue kickoff will be at 10:30 a.m.; June 6, Pesticide seminar will be at 1 p.m.; June 7, Fire ants seminar will be at 1 p.m.; June 8, Garden tours take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; June 9, Lunch and Learn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Wednesday, June 7

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, June 9

Free gospel skate night set

A free gospel skate night for ages 12-17 is planned for June 9 from 6-9 p.m. at Skateland, 3218 Old Warren Road. This activity is sponsored by Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 2400 W. 31st Ave., according to a news release.

Saturday, June 10

Pilgrim church gives away food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its pantry June 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John gives away food boxes

St. John AME Church, on the corner of Cherry and Pullen streets, will give away boxes of food June 10 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State identification is required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, open their trunks and the food box will be loaded in their vehicle, according to a news release. To help support this program, financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

WH American Legion sets fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held at the White Hall American Legion Post at the corner of Nancy and Huckleberry streets at White Hall on June 10 beginning at 8 a.m.The rummage sale includes children's bicycles, toys, a large doll house, Frozen Castle, toddler's toys, educational entertainment items, household items and furniture. This event supports the activities of the White Hall American Legion Post 232, according to a news release.

Festival to host tomato luncheon

As part of the Pink Tomato Festival at Warren, the annual All Tomato Luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the First Baptist Church Activities Center at Warren. The Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs started the All Tomato Luncheon one year after the first Pink Tomato Festival. The luncheon has grown over the years and is now one of the highlights of the festival, according to a news release.Tickets are $15 and limited. Tickets are available at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Office. Details: Michelle Carter, county extension agent-family and consumer sciences, (870) 226-8410.

FunDay: Screen Printing On A Tote Bag

Patrons may join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Second Saturday Family FunDay: Screen Printing On A Tote Bag, from 1-3 p.m., June 10 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Participants will learn about screen printing and create a unique tote bag. Participants will get hands-on screen printing experience by transferring a pre-stenciled design on a bag. This event is open to all ages and no registration is required. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. It is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, June 11

New Community hosts Women's Day

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

Through Sunday, June 11

School Garden contest open

Entries are being accepted for the 10th annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2022-2023 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release. Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 11. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/arkansasgrownschool gardenoftheyearcontest2023. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2023.

Beginning Monday, June 12

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, ca (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Fire department to host junior camp

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will sponsor a Junior Fire Camp from June 12-16 for boys and girls 11-13 years old. The free camp will be held Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center (old public library) at the civic center, #1 Convention Center Drive. The camp is designed for youth to experience what it's like to be a firefighter as well as learn about fire safety. The session will be taught by Pine Bluff firefighters and will feature hands-on activities and interactive learning sessions. Details: www.pineblufffire.com or (870) 730-2048. The contact person is Lt. Larry Murray.

Thursday, June 15

Housing Authority sets job, resource fair

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual annual Job & Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.The public is invited to attend. Representatives from local businesses will include the Arkansas Department of Corrections, A-Team Employment Services, Saracen Casino Resort, Express Employment, Arkansas Workforce Center at Pine Bluff (Employment Agency), and the United States Army recruiter. Educational resources available include: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruiter, Southeast Arkansas College, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, and Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health System. Education officials will also attend. Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.

Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Karen Blankenship of Peculiar, Mo. Her topic will be the "Power of Journaling." There will also be a presentation by Shaunder Williams of Living Word Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.The luncheon costs $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, participants should call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and people will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth set at Pine Bluff

The Juneteeth Celebration at Pine Bluff will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend the event which will include free food and activities, according to a spokesman. Interested vendors should submit applications by June 2, according to Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth/city coordinator. Details: Liddell, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

Sunday, June 18

Genealogy, historical societies to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum at East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Bettye J. Williams of Pine Bluff. The topic will be The Pioneers: Early African American leaders in Jefferson County, Pine Bluff. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Tuesday, June 20

3rd Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. June 20 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the Third Ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Wednesday, June 21

Cereal drive set

THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank will present the 2023 THV11 Summer Cereal Drive June 5-30. The team will visit Super 1 Foods, 2800 W. 28th Ave., at Pine Bluff from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21. If people aren't able to donate cereal in person, they can still join the fight against hunger and donate online. Every dollar donated allows the foodbank to acquire and distribute a box of cereal to a child in need, according to a news release. Tom Brannon and the Summer Cereal Drive will host the cereal drive at community sites live on THV11 at various locations. For details or to donate, visit https://arkansasfoodbank.org/event/thv11-summer-cereal-drive/

Thursday, June 22

GOP sets meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Cody Hiland, the Republican Party of Arkansas chairman.

Beginning Wednesday, June 21

St. John holds VBS

St. John A.M.E. Church, at the corner of Pullen and Cherry streets, will have Vacation Bible School, June 21-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is available on the St. John AME Church Face Book page for those who want to attend. The theme is "Hero Hotline, Called Together to Serve God." VBS will include classes for all ages, music, art, and snacks. There is no registration fee. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., is pastor. Sheryl Wynn and Charneise Turner are VBS directors.

Friday, June 23

Housing staff set health, resource event

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual Health & Educational Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 23 at the Wilson O'Neal Community Center, 2417 Belle Meade. The public is invited to attend. Local healthcare providers will include the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Arkansas Department of Health, Area Agency of Southeast Arkansas, and Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. Education officials will also attend. Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.

Beginning Saturday, July 8

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, July 8

"A Simple Heart" exhibit on display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansasa presents a new exhibition by artist Kim Kwee. "'A Simple Heart' is a series of paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like the vintage paper dolls the artist used," according to the news release. This exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through July 8. Gallery admission is always free.

Beginning Monday, July 10

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held from July 10-13 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in grades 1-6, according to a news release. Early registration is open through May 31. If people sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If people sign up and pay between June 1-22, the registration fee is $100. After June 22, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Friday, July 14

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Through Monday, July 17

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County through through July 17, according to a news release. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.