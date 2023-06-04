Captain’s orders

Samantha De Luca walked into the captains' meeting with a list full of demands. She surveyed her teammates for things that needed changing around the Episcopal Collegiate girls soccer program and took those with her to meet with Coach Duke Ophof.

Everything from extra fitness work to team trips to the bowling alley made the list -- De Luca even brought with her a set of expectations for Ophof as the team's coach.

These weren't a collection of selfish demands by the team's leading goalscorer. If anything, they were the opposite -- De Luca holding everyone, including herself, to an exceedingly high standard that she believed would result in the best season possible.

"She had a whole list. A whole list of the kinds of stuff coaches don't want because you're really asking me to do this?" Ophof said. "[She had] a whole demands list of 'This is where we want to go. This is what we want to do. How can we get this done?' ... The thing that got me the most was she had a list of things that she wanted me to be accountable for. And some coaches could be upset about that.

"I wanted to make it a priority that a lot of people were heard in that meeting, and I believe we accomplished a few of those things and overall made it a better season," De Luca said.

The Episcopal Collegiate girls soccer team reached a new milestone in 2023, winning its first state championship in the program's four tries.

The groundwork for that achievement dates back to that four-person meeting in the fall between Ophof and his three senior captains: Riley Brady, Isabella Staggs and De Luca, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The Wildcats' season got off to a bad start with a 5-2 loss to Class 6A semifinalist Mount St. Mary.

But that was the last time Episcopal Collegiate fell on the losing side of a result. The Wildcats rattled off 17 straight wins to end the season, outscoring opponents 133-11 en route to the Class 3A state title.

Episcopal Collegiate defeated Central Arkansas Christian in the 3A championship game 3-0 thanks to a shutout from the defense and a hat-trick from De Luca.

"We left it all out there on that one," De Luca said. "From Heidi [Sanders'] passing, our defense was on lockdown, our midfield was distributing. Everyone did their job, and it paid off. We got the trophy, and I feel like that's what we deserved."

De Luca was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a junior, scoring 42 goals and dishing out 15 assists.

As a senior, the St. Louis commitment took her game to another level with 17 assists and 60 goals -- the third-most for a single season in state history.

Ophof said most players as prolific and talented as De Luca wouldn't be the kind of captain their team needs. But that couldn't be further from the case with De Luca.

"In my experience, most of the time, the most talented players on the field are not good captains because they are the most talented players on the field," Ophof said. "Leadership has to come from those people that have to earn what they're doing, and if you're the best player on the field, you don't have to earn that respect. Sam's not that player."

Being a captain is something De Luca took very seriously this past season. Whether that be taking responsibility for the attacking players not tracking back on defense during a game, pushing to practice even when the weather isn't ideal or teaching freshman Lauren Humston how to take players on down the touch line, De Luca wanted to be the best captain she could.

While she eventually found her footing in that role, her place as a leader for Episcopal Collegiate didn't come as easily as putting the ball in the back of the net.

After COVID-19 ended her freshman season abruptly, De Luca sat out her sophomore high school season to focus on her club team, Arkansas Rising. She committed to St. Louis in October 2021 and rejoined the Wildcats for her junior season.

De Luca said her return came with heightened expectations and self-doubt that she needed to overcome before reaching where she wanted to be.

"Last year, it felt like there was a lot of pressure on me to perform and do well," De Luca said. "Especially from coming in from club, and people expected you to be that already. And so that can take a toll on you a little bit and prohibit your confidence and your play as well. But eventually, I worked out of it, and kept working, and realized that, wow, I'm actually pretty good. I can do this. The pieces fell in the right spot, and it worked out."

Episcopal Collegiate went 13-2 in 2022, losing in the 3A championship game to Harding Academy 3-1 with De Luca scoring the lone goal.

She said that loss was all the fuel needed to get the Wildcats back to the state championship game in 2023.

"I walked away with this feeling that I didn't do enough," De Luca said. "I felt like I could have done more that game. ... I've just had a bitter taste in my mouth that we could have done more, I could have done more. And this year, I really decided to put the extra work in, make sure going out working individually, staying after practice working on my fitness. I didn't want to have that bitter taste in my mouth ever again."