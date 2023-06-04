Art league announces June events

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The league will host a free self-study session using pastels to recreate a still life. Members are encouraged to collaborate and study with their fellow artists, according to a news release. Fifteen pastel sets, paper, pencils and erasers will be available for members and the public to use during the event.

League members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff, and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall. New work will be selected next month.

The art league will host a painting workshop with Little Rock native Patricia Bueter. The public is invited to attend from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22 at the Reynolds center. The cost is $50 to attend.

Participants will work from a reference photo to paint a landscape. New and experienced artists will learn about composition, value, color, complementary underpainting, drawing transfers and linear perspective.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their materials, including brushes, oil or acrylic paint, medium, paper towels, table easel (optional), 8-by-10-inch drawing paper and canvas, HB pencil, eraser and 12-inch ruler. Limited painting and drawing supplies are available on a first-come basis. Recommended paint colors are Titanium White, Ivory Black, Raw Umber, Cobalt Blue, Ultramarine Blue, Cerulean Blue, Chromium Oxide Green, Greenish Umber and Cadmium Red.

Bueter graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art and design. Her focus is creating realistic animals and people using oil. She is also a retired professor of interior design at the University of Central Arkansas and now teaches art weekly.

To preregister for the workshop, contact Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com. For details on the art league, visit pbal.org or contact Coleman.

UAPB alumni set conference

Registration is open for the 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association.The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 in Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University."

A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The registration fee is $150 per person. This includes admission to all conference events, a 2023 conference souvenir book, meals, the gala and mementos.

Ads may also be purchased for the souvenir journal. The cost of ads ranges from $100 for a full page to $10 for the patron's list.

The registration form may be downloaded at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/cdb48084-6c38-40fa-b601-f99557fe28cd.pdf.

Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.