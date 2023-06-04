DeSantis, Pence, 6 other GOP hopefuls make Iowa biker rally

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence's case, hop on a motorcycle.

The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event, the "Roast and Ride" -- a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride -- kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP presidential candidate, was notably absent after spending two days in the state this past week. He has largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his 2024 rivals.

DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, and three young kids in tow, chatted with voters, gave out autographs and signed the Bible of a man who thanked DeSantis for "standing up to Disney."

Casey DeSantis wore a black leather jacket in 86-degree weather with the words "Where Woke Goes to Die" and an outline of Florida on the back.

Pence was the only White House hopeful who participated in a morning motorcycle ride for charity that is a staple of Ernst's annual "Roast and Ride" event. He wore jeans, boots and a leather vest with patches that said "Indiana" and messages supportive of the military.

The former Indiana governor, who has made frequent trips to Iowa over the past year, is expected to launch his long-anticipated campaign at an event Wednesday in Des Moines.

"I'll be back a little later next week," Pence teased the crowd when he spoke later at the rally. "I don't have anything to announce today."

The former vice president, wearing a white motorcycle helmet and a big grin, later rode off on a Harley Davidson. The group rode to the fairgrounds, where candidates gave speeches and chatted with barbecue-eating voters.

Other candidates speaking at the event included former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

In their remarks, the candidates all tiptoed around mentions of the former president.

"It's time for a new-generation leader. We've got to leave the baggage of the negativity behind," Haley said.

Off stage, however, several of the candidates did not hesitate to criticize Trump when asked about his social media post Friday congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his country's receiving a place on the executive board of the World Health Organization.

"I was surprised to see that. I mean, I think, one, Kim Jung Un is a murderous dictator," DeSantis said, when a reporter asked him about the post.

Pence, in an interview Saturday with Fox News, said: "Look, whether it is my former running mate or anyone else, no one should be praising the dictator in North Korea."

Hutchinson later tweeted: "We sanction leaders who oppress their people. We do not elevate them on the world stage."

In their speeches, the GOP candidates hit on similar conservative themes: criticizing President Joe Biden, promising tough policies on China and the U.S.-Mexico border and restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming policies.

Ernst, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is one of the most sought-after Republican officials in the early stages of Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The senator has pledged to remain neutral and not endorse during the caucus campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.