PERFECT PICNIC

Dinner on the Grounds blessed with ideal weather

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:58 a.m.
Chris and Carrie Phillips and Kristi Smith on 05/12/23 at Our House’s Dinner on the Grounds, Heifer Village (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

A stormy morning gave way to perfect picnic weather in time for Dinner on the Grounds, a benefit for Our House, held on the evening of May 12, at Heifer Village.

Co-chairs Emily and Teddy Stewart welcomed supporters for an evening filled with Southern cuisine and the soulful tunes of Lagniappe.

A table laden with sweet temptations from Loblolly Creamery and Sweet Lavender Bakeshop awaited guests before and after dinner.

Our House offers support for homeless and near-homeless people and families, including shelter, job training, healthcare coordination, childcare support and more.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Dinner on the Grounds blessed with ideal weather

