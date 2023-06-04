Dinner on the Grounds blessed with ideal weather

PERFECT PICNIC

A stormy morning gave way to perfect picnic weather in time for Dinner on the Grounds, a benefit for Our House, held on the evening of May 12, at Heifer Village.

Co-chairs Emily and Teddy Stewart welcomed supporters for an evening filled with Southern cuisine and the soulful tunes of Lagniappe.

A table laden with sweet temptations from Loblolly Creamery and Sweet Lavender Bakeshop awaited guests before and after dinner.

Our House offers support for homeless and near-homeless people and families, including shelter, job training, healthcare coordination, childcare support and more.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh