Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices May 24-31.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-110. Isaias Ramirez v. Sarah Ramirez

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-498. Alejandra Salas v. Luis Salas

22-605. Timothy Moses v. Christy Moses

22-619. Amanda Cobbler v. Joshua Cobbler

22-742. James Lawrence v. Theresa Lawrence

22-791. Crystal Emerson v. Jody Emerson

22-862. Mirella Perez v. Julian Ramirez

23-74. Macy Barnett v. Dutch Barnett

23-116. Jonathan Weddendorf v. Kaylyn Johnson

23-197. Dalton Wyers v. Jasmine Wyers

23-251. Billy Casey v. Frances Casey

23-288. Kathryn Schoeppe v. Taylor Schoeppe

